UPDATE 1-Pacific Rubiales Q2 soars on higher Colombian output

Aug 9 Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales
Energy Corp's quarterly profit soared, helped by a jump
in production at its oil fields in Colombia and rising oil and
natural gas prices.
Net profit for the second quarter was $349.4 million, or
$1.20 per share, compared with $14.4 million, or 5 cents per
share a year ago.
Oil and gas sales in the quarter more than doubled to $957.5
million.
Net production for the quarter, after royalties, rose 60
percent to 88,092 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d),
from last year, helped mainly by a rise in production from its
Rubiales and Quifa oil fields in Colombia.
Combined crude oil and natural gas prices rose 58 percent to
$96.54/boe from last year.
Pacific Rubiales, which has operations in Peru, Guatemala
and Colombia in South America, said its current gross production
was about 235,000 boe/d.
The company has interests in 40 blocks in Colombia and is
the second largest exploration portfolio in that country.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent at C$23.61 in midday
trading on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
