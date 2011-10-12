UPDATE 1-Pacific Rubiales, Maurel & Prom sign JV for Peru block

(Follows alerts)
Oct 12 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
said it has entered into a joint venture with French oil and gas
company Les Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. to buy a
50 percent working interest in an exploration block in
northeastern Peru.
Block 116 (or Lote 116) is spread over 6,600 square
kilometres in the Santiago sub-basin located in the Peruvian
Andean Foothills.
The Canadian oil and gas producer, which has properties in
South America, said it will drill two wells at the block and
will assume costs of up to $75 million.
Maurel & Prom has operations mainly in Africa and Latin
America.
Shares of Pacific Rubiales closed at C$22.60 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)