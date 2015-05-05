Alfa, Harbour Energy to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6 bln-source

May 5 Mexican oil and gas company Alfa Sab de CV
and Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire
Canadian peer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp for C$6 bln,
including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
Alfa and Harbour have agreed to pay around C$6 per share for
Pacific Rubiales and will each own half of the company, the
person said, asking not to be identified because the deal is not
yet public.
Representatives for the companies did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York)