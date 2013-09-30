UPDATE 1-Petrominerales shares jump 43 pct in Colombia on takeover deal

BOGOTA, Sept 30 Shares in Canadian oil company
Petrominerales surged 43 percent on Colombia's stock
exchange on Monday, after a takeover deal by Pacific Rubiales
, Colombia's largest private oil producer.
Petrominerales shares traded on the Toronto stock
exchange also rose but by a much lower 3.9 percent to C$11.62.
Toronto-listed shares in Pacific Rubiales fell 1.2 percent while
its Bogota-listed shares fell 2.5 percent to 37,900
pesos.
The C$1.6 billion ($1.55 billion) takeover, financed mainly
through cash and bank loans, will bring synergies for Pacific
Rubiales' Colombia operations, including a source of lighter oil
to use as a diluent for its own heavier crudes, the company said
in an online presentation to analysts on Monday.
Increased access to oil pipeline transport would also reduce
Pacific Rubiales spending on more expensive road haulage to take
some its crude to ports, the company said, as well significantly
increasing the area it owns for exploration and production.
Trade in the shares of both companies was halted by Canada's
financial regulator on Friday ahead of the announcement of the
deal which came on Sunday evening.