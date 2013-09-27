Oil producer Pacific Rubiales could buy Petrominerales -sources

BOGOTA, Sept 27 Toronto-listed oil company
Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's second-biggest producer of
crude, could buy rival Petrominerales next Monday, two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday,
after shares in the companies had been halted.
The Toronto Stock Exchange halted trading in the shares of
both companies on Friday afternoon, pending news. Just before
the trading halt, Petrominerales stock was up 55 Canadian cents
at C$7.74, while Pacific Rubiales shares were down 10 Canadian
cents at C$21.54.
The representatives in Colombia for either company were not
immediately available for comment.
Pacific Rubiales is the second-biggest oil producer in
Colombia, while Petrominerales is a smaller operator in the
country.
Petrominerales website says it is a Latin American-focused
company with projects spanning Colombia, Peru and Brazil.