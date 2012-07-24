版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 21:36 BJT

Pacific Rubiales to buy stake in Colombia oil block

July 24 Oil and natural gas producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it will buy a 40 percent participating interest in an onshore exploration block in Colombia for $23.5 million.

Pacific Rubiales will also pay $3.7 million to Canacol Energy Ltd to become the operator of the Portofino block, located at the north-eastern corner of the Caguan-Putumayo basin in southern Colombia.

The company will pay Petrolera Monterrico SA Sucursal Colombia for the participating interest in the block.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐