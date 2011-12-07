UPDATE 1-PacSun gets $60 mln loan from Golden Gate

Dec 7 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc said it received a $60 million loan from
private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in return for two board
seats and the right to buy a 20 percent stake in the company.
The company also said it would close 175-200 underperforming
stores in the next 14 months.
The retailer of surf- and skate-related clothes and
merchandise has been struggling in the wake of a weak economy
and promotions to attract shoppers.
The company also said it will receive a five-year, $100
million revolver from Wells Fargo.
Shares of the company, that have shed more than 76 percent
of their value since the beginning of this year, closed at $1.35
on Wednesday on Nasdaq.