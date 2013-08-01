版本:
Pacira Pharma pain drug fails late-stage trial

Aug 1 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead drug did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial of reducing pain for patients undergoing a surgical procedure called posterolateral thoracotomy.

Pacira said the company did not meet the main goal of reducing pain scores over 72 hours, compared with a placebo.

The results are from a second late-stage study of the drug, Exparel, which is already approved as a single-dose injection to treat postsurgical pain.

