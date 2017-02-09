Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
The incident occurred while annual repair work was being performed on piping in the mill area, the company said.
Packaging Corp said the cause of the incident was under investigation.
The company added that the current assessment indicated that annual outage work was expected to be delayed by up to one week after which the mill would resume operation.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc