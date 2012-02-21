UPDATE 1-Packaging Corp to raise dividend 25 pct

Feb 21 Paper container maker Packaging Corp of America increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent to 25 cents per share.

The company, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co, said shareholders of record as of March 15 will be paid the first quarterly dividend on April 13.

PCA, the fourth largest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States, posted sales of $2.6 billion in 2011.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $29.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.