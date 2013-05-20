UPDATE 2-Blackstone, Pactera insiders make $680 mln offer

* Consortium proposes to take company private for $7.50 per
share
* Pactera expects to form special committee to assess offer
* Pactera shares up 30 percent
By Greg Roumeliotis
May 20 Pactera Technology International Ltd
said on Monday that Blackstone Group LP,
together with the company's management, made a $680.3 million
non-binding proposal to take China's largest technology
outsourcing firm private.
Pactera said it expected its board of directors to form a
special committee of independent directors to consider the
consortium's offer of $7.50 per share. Pactera shares surged
31.1 percent to $6.90.
Suspicion over accounting standards has been a major drag on
U.S.-listed Chinese companies, giving management at some
companies an opportunity to team up with private equity firms
and make offers that capitalize on big discounts to peers on the
Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets.
Prior to Monday's announced proposal, Pactera shares were
down 33.8 percent this year. By comparison, the NASDAQ,
where it is listed, is up 15.9 percent.
Pactera was trading at 3.3 times its projected 12-month
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
as of the end of trading on Friday, compared with an average 9.1
times for its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In a letter on Monday, Blackstone said it had teamed up with
Pactera's non-executive chairman and VanceInfo co-founder
Chris Chen, Pactera Chief Executive Tiak Koon Loh, and three of
the company's executive committee members.
Chen and Loh, which had respective stakes in the company of
3.9 percent and 1.7 percent as of April 15, would roll over
their equity in the proposed deal, which would be financed with
equity from Blackstone and bank debt, according to the letter.
Funding for buyouts of Chinese companies is usually done
through offshore holding companies but many banks will not
finance such deals due to the risk of non-payment. Limited
financing has restricted deal sizes and has increased the amount
of equity that private equity firms have to invest.
The consortium's offer was only a preliminary indication of
interest and represented a 39 percent premium over Pactera's
volume-weighted average closing share price during the last 30
trading days, according to Blackstone.
The offer came one month after Blackstone abandoned an
effort to outbid another buyout firm that teamed up with a CEO
to take a technology company private - the $24.4 billion offer
from Michael Dell and Silver Lake for computer maker Dell Inc
.
Beijing-based Pactera, formed last year through a merger of
HiSoft Technology International Ltd and VanceInfo Technologies
Inc, offers technology outsourcing and consulting services to
blue-chip companies across the world.
PRIVATE EQUITY IN CHINA
Blackstone is making the offer for Pactera through its
latest $16.2 billion global private equity fund, one of the
biggest buyout funds in the world. Leading the deal is Edward
Huang, who joined Blackstone last year from Morgan Stanley's
Asian private equity unit.
China's scale and economic growth, which was 7.7 percent in
the first quarter of this year, still draws investors to private
equity, yet often disappointing returns mean global funds are
much more discerning about where they put their money.
When successful, however, deals in China can pay off
handsomely. Carlyle Group LP for example made a $4.3
billion profit excluding dividends - five times what it invested
- when it exited China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
, Reuters calculations in January showed.
But Carlyle has also demonstrated how deals in China can go
sour due to accounting irregularities. It headlines in 2011
after fraud allegations were levied at China Forestry Holdings
Co Ltd and China Agritech Inc in high
profile accounting-related cases, dealing a blow to the
Washington D.C.-based firm's image.
The biggest leveraged buyout in China has so far been the
$3.7 billion acquisition of Focus Media Holding Ltd by
a Carlyle-led consortium, which was approved by the company's
shareholders last month.
Focus Media, which operates advertising screens in offices,
elevators and supermarkets across China, had faced persistent
allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters that it overstated
its assets and overpaid for acquisitions.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc is advising the
Blackstone consortium on its offer for Pactera. The company said
it expected that its special committee would retain a financial
adviser and legal counsel to assist it in its work.