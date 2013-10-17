版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 20:03 BJT

China's Pactera to be taken private in Blackstone-led buyout

Oct 17 Pactera Technology International Ltd , China's largest technology outsourcing company, agreed to be taken private by a consortium led by Blackstone Group LP for $625 million, after a month of wrangling over the sale price.

Pactera agreed to an offer price of $7.30 per American depositary share (ADS), an 11.6 percent premium to the stock's $6.54 closing price on Wednesday.

The buyers, which include Pactera's management, initially offered $7.50 per ADS in May but cut that to $7.00 last month, citing the company's weakening financial performance.

Pactera gave no reason for the latest price revision.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited and HSBC Bank USA will provide debt financing for the deal.

Beijing-based Pactera, formed last year through a merger of HiSoft Technology International Ltd and VanceInfo Technologies Inc, offers technology outsourcing and consulting services to companies across the world.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐