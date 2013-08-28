Paddy Power eyes bumper World Cup as profit guidance dents shares

* Shares ease on sports results, guidance
* Sees low to mid double digit FY operating profit growth
* H1 revenues rise 22 pct, online leads the way
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 28 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
held out the prospect of bumper takings from next
year's soccer World Cup after full-year profit guidance for 2013
disappointed investors.
Shares in the group, hit by punter-friendly results in what
is a quiet year for major sporting competitions, were down 0.3
percent at 59.9 euros by 1514 GMT, continuing a falling trend
from highs above 70 euros earlier in the year.
Davy Stockbrokers cut its rating on Paddy Power to
'underperform' in late April when its shares traded at 67 euros,
saying fair value was 57.80 euros. The stock has since fallen 11
percent.
Paddy Power, which has posted stellar top-line profit growth
in recent years, said on Wednesday that operating profit rose 12
percent to 75.4 million euros ($100 million) in the first half
with revenues up 22 percent, driven by the group's
market-leading online division.
The Dublin-based group said it was on track for low- to
mid-double-digit full year operating profit growth in constant
currency terms.
Chief Executive Patrick Kennedy forecast turnover from the
2014 World Cup of over 100 million euros, compared with 86
million in 2010, and expected the competition to deliver a major
boost to its new business in soccer-mad Italy.
In contrast to rival William Hill, which suffered a
slow start to its expansion into Australia, turnover at Paddy
Power's Sportsbet brand grew at its fastest rate to date with
profit and customers also growing by over 30 percent.
The bookie, which is set to be hit by new betting taxes in
Ireland at the end of 2013 and Britain a year later, is seeking
to capitalise further on fast-growing online and smartphone
markets which now account for over 75 percent of its profit.
This week it begins trialling the first real money sports
betting product on Facebook with a view to rolling it out
across the social network in a matter of weeks.
"For operators who get this right, it is an enormous
opportunity," Kennedy said.