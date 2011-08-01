UPDATE 2-Windstream to buy Paetec for $891 mln in stock

* Deal includes $891 mln stock, $1.4 bln debt

* Windstream sees savings of about $100 mln

* Sees deal close in six months

* Paetec up 19 pct, Windstream up almost 1 pct (Adds details on advisers, deal, share price update, New York Dateline)

NEW YORK/BANGALORE, Aug 1 Telephone company Windstream Corp (WIN.O) plans to buy Paetec Holding Corp PAET.O for about $891 million in stock to expand its broadband business and cut costs.

Paetec stockholders will get 0.460 Windstream share, or the equivalent of about $5.62 as of Friday's close. That represents a 27 percent premium over Paetec's closing Nasdaq price on Friday.

Paetec shares were up 19 percent in morning trade, while Windstream shares were up almost 1 percent.

Windstream will also assume or refinance about $1.4 billion of Paetec's debt. Paetec shareholders are expected to own about 13 percent of the combined company after the deal closes.

The deal is the latest in a rash of mergers among U.S. phone companies, which are looking to acquisitions to boost their financials as consumers disconnect home phones.

Other recent deals include rival CenturyLink's (CTL.N) purchase of Savvis for $2.5 billion and Qwest Communications for about $10.6 billion earlier this year.

The Windstream-Paetec deal is expected to provide about $100 million in annual pre-tax operating cost savings and tax benefits of about $250 million, the companies said.

The combined company will have more than $6 billion in annual revenue and a network covering about 100,000 miles in 46 states. Today Windstream operates in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

Windstream expects the deal to close within six months assuming it gains approval from regulators.

It has $1.1 billion in committed financing, which it would use if it refinances the Paetec debt it is taking on.

Stephens Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were financial advisers to Windstream, which used Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal adviser. BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as financial advisers to Paetec and Hogan Lovells was its legal adviser. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Derek Caney)