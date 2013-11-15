PAG real estate arm raises about $1.5 bln for Asia investments

BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
HONG KONG Nov 15 Private equity firm PAG's real estate arm, Japan-based Secured Capital, said on Friday it has raised about $1.5 billion for Asia investments, which it plans to primarily deploy in distressed real estate and debt opportunities in Japan.
The fund could also invest across the region and has already completed 11 deals in Japan, Australia and South Korea for a total value of $1.8 billion, since it began raising the fund in late 2011.
Founded in 1997, Secured Capital has more than $9 billion of real estate assets under management. In March 2011, Secured Capital merged with alternative investment firm PAG, which is led by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan.
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,255.96 per ounce by 0058 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,258.40. * Investor appetite for risk has been dulled this week by a number of factors, such as caution ahead of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Do
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues