Jean company Paige Denim hires UBS for sale

Dec 11 Culver City, California-based jeans
company Paige Denim has hired investment bank UBS for a sale
that could value the company at more than $400 million, sources
familiar with the situation said.
UBS and private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, who
invested in Paige in 2012, declined to comment. Paige Jeans
declined to comment.
Paige Jeans is named for its founder, Paige Adams-Geller.
The brand first launched in 2005 and sells through its own
stores, as well as high-end retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman
and Intermix. In addition to jeans, the company also sells
sweaters, tanks and jackets.
Premium-priced jeans have become more popular among
consumers in recent years, which has in turn spurred investments
from companies and private equity firms. Last year, NYDJ Apparel
LLC sold itself to Crestview Partners and Maybrook Capital
Partners for an undisclosed price. In 2013, private equity firm
TowerBrook Capital Partners purchased True Religion Apparel for
about $824 million.
The larger denim industry has meanwhile faced headwinds, as
athletic clothes that can be worn outside the gym from companies
including Lulemon Athletica Inc have taken off. Jean
giant Levi Strauss & Co has acknowledged the competition and
released its own version of stretchy jeans.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch)