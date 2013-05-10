版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics down 43 pct, DURECT down 36.5 pct premarket

NEW YORK May 10 Pain Therapeutics Inc : * Shares down 43 percent, DURECT Corp down 36.5 percent in premarket

trading
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐