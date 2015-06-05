REFILE-Sleeper: Germany's Paion looks to shake up market for anesthetics

(Corrects headline to add dropped word "to")
* Drug may preclude need for anesthesiologist
* Late-stage development under way
* Company aims to file for FDA approval in 2016, launch in
2017
* Doctor says patient's condition key to supervision
By Natalie Grover
June 5 One of the two anesthesia drugs most
commonly used in the United States has risky side-effects. The
other takes a while to wear off. For Paion AG, that's
an opportunity.
The German company is targeting 2017 for the U.S. launch of
a drug it expects will safe enough to preclude the need for
costly anesthesiologists in short procedures such as
colonoscopies and endoscopies.
Paion says that will give its proprietary drug an edge over
two established anesthetics, which have long since come off
patent and are available as low-cost generics.
The low cost of these existing drugs has held back other
attempts to introduce a safer, faster-acting, alternative,
leaving Paion as the only company with an anesthetic drug in a
late-stage U.S. study, just a few steps from potential approval.
Paion is pushing for the drug, now being tested on patients
undergoing colonoscopies, to be approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration for use without an anesthesiologist in
attendance.
"We have discussed it with the FDA and we assume we will get
this label," Chief Executive Wolfgang Söhngen, who founded Paion
15 years ago with his wife Mariola, said in an interview.
Two generic drugs dominate the intravenous anesthetic
business in the United States.
Propofol, which lowers blood pressure and can obstruct
breathing, comes with the proviso that Paion wishes to avoid:
constant supervision by an anesthesiologist.
Midazolam, considered the safer alternative, does not carry
this precaution - but patients usually take longer to wake up.
Paion's drug, remimazolam, comes from the same family of
drugs as midazolam. In mid-stage studies, remimazolam worked
faster than midazolam in patients undergoing colonoscopy.
Crucially, the German company's compound also carries less
cardiac and respiratory risk than propofol.
"The use of a safer and more controllable sedative, such as
remimazolam, could result in overall lower costs per procedure,"
said Emma Ulker, an analyst at Edison Investment Research.
The prize is a share of the U.S. anesthetic market that
market research firm Renub Research forecasts will be worth $3
billion by 2018.
Up to Thursday, shares of Aachen-based Paion, which also has
a pain drug and heart-failure drug in development, had risen
about 30 percent this year.
The stock was trading at 2.40 euros on Friday.
RIVAL DRUG IN EARLY STAGE
Paion is not home yet. The FDA will make its final decision
on approval and labeling only after it sees its marketing
application, including late-stage data.
But the company is well ahead of a rival effort from The
Medicines Co. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based
drugmaker reported positive early-stage data on its experimental
anesthetic, ABP-700, on Monday.
More than 20 million colonoscopies and endoscopies -
procedures lasting perhaps half an hour - are performed in the
United States every year, according to Paion. Avoiding the need
for an anesthesiologist could easily save $400.
Paion forecasts peak annual U.S. sales of $500 million for
remimazolam, more than double Ulker's estimate.
Sales could rise further if the drug is eventually approved
for other uses, such as general anesthesia for more complex and
longer surgeries and intensive-care unit sedation.
Still, the patient's condition will remain the deciding
factor in whether an anesthesiologist needs to be in attendance.
"If you take a very, very sick patient having a relatively
simple procedure, the greatest risk to the patient is the
sedation, not the procedure," said Dr. John Di Capua,
vice-president of anesthesiology services at North Shore-LIJ
Health System in Great Neck, New York.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
