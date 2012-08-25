Drone strike may have killed Haqqani network leader

* Death of leader, if confirmed, could deal big blow to
Haqqani network
* U.S. blames Haqqani for some of the boldest attacks in
Afghanistan
* Drone strikes indicate U.S. was looking for major target
By Michael Georgy
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Aug 25 A CIA drone strike
in Pakistan may have killed the operational commander of the
Haqqani network, the insurgent group behind some of the most
high-profile attacks on Western and Afghan government targets in
Afghanistan, Pakistani intelligence officials and militant
sources said On Saturday.
The officials said Badruddin Haqqani, who is also believed
to handle the network's vital business interests and smuggling
operations, may have been killed during a drone strike this week
in Pakistan's tribal North Waziristan region.
"Our informers have told us that he has been killed in the
drone attack on the 21st but we cannot confirm it," said one of
the Pakistani intelligence officials.
If Badruddin's death is confirmed, it could deal a major
blow to the Haqqani network, one of the United States's most
feared enemies in Afghanistan, where it is allied with the
Taliban.
"We are 90 percent sure that he was in the same house which
was attacked with a drone on Tuesday," said another Pakistani
intelligence official.
Sources close to the Haqqqani network also said Badruddin
was believed to be in the house, hit by a drone strike as
militants were planting explosives in a vehicle meant to be used
for an attack on NATO forces in Afghanistan.
"The drone fired two missiles on the house last Tuesday and
killed 25 people, most of them members of the Haqqani family,"
one of the sources said.
Pakistani Taliban and tribal sources said they believed
Badruddin was killed in the drone attack.
One of Badruddin's relatives said he was alive and busy with
his "jihad activities".
"Such claims are baseless," he told Reuters.
SERIES OF DRONE STRIKES
A series of drone strikes in North Waziristan this week
suggest the CIA, which remotely operates the aircraft, was after
a high-value militant target in the unruly area.
The deaths of militants in such strikes are difficult to
confirm because they often occur in remote areas of regions in
the northwest like North Waziristan that are hard for
authorities to reach.
U.S. officials blame the al Qaeda-linked network for some of
the boldest attacks in Afghanistan, including one on embassies
and parliament in Kabul in April which lasted 18 hours, killing
11 Afghan security forces and four civilians.
The United States accuses Pakistan's intelligence agency of
supporting the Haqqani network and using it as a proxy in
Afghanistan to gain leverage against the growing influence of
its arch-rival India in the country.
Pakistan denies the allegations.
Militant groups from Afghanistan and Pakistan have formed
alliances and often cross the porous border for operations.
A NATO air strike in eastern Afghanistan has killed a
commander of the Pakistani Taliban, both NATO and the Taliban
said on Saturday.
Both sides identified the dead commander as Mullah Dadullah
and said several of his comrades were also killed in the attack
on Friday.
A NATO statement did not say who carried out the assault but
the alliance is alone in having the air power to conduct such an
operation. It said Dadullah's deputy, Shakir, was also killed.
"Dadullah, also known as Jamal, was responsible for the
movement of fighters and weapons, as well as attacks against
Afghan and coalition forces," the statement said.
It said Afghan and coalition forces backing the Kabul
government had "conducted a post-strike assessment" and found
that there had been no civilian casualties or damage to civilian
property.
Pakistani Taliban officials, as well as Pakistani
intelligence officials said Dadullah had been killed in a house
in eastern Konar province, along with 12 bodygards. They said he
was the leader of the Taliban in Pakistan's Bajaur tribal
agency, near the border with Afghanistan.
Dadullah, in his 40s, replaced Maulvi Faqir Mohammad last
year after Mohammad told the media that the Taliban were holding
peace talks with the government.
The Pakistani Taliban, committed to the same Islamist
principles as the Taliban ousted from power in Kabul in 2001,
replaced Mohammad with Dadullah to undercut the secret
negotiations, Taliban commanders say.
Some Pakistani Taliban fighters and commanders were forced
to flee into Afghanistan after the Pakistani army launched a
series of offensives against them in 2008 and 2009.
But they still carry out cross-border raids on Pakistani
armed forces. In June, the Pakistani Taliban said they beheaded
17 Pakistani soldiers in a cross-border raid.