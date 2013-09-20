UPDATE 2-Pakistan to free former Afghan Taliban No.2 Saturday

By Maria Golovnina
ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 Pakistan is to release former
Afghan Taliban second-in-command Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on
Saturday, yielding to years of calls from Afghanistan to free a
man who it hopes could play a pivotal role in bringing peace to
Pakistan's neighbour.
The United States and Afghanistan have long pressed Pakistan
to free Baradar, a figure they believe could tempt moderate
Taliban leaders to come to the negotiating table as U.S.-led
troops prepare to leave Afghanistan at the end of next year.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that
Baradar, captured in Pakistan in 2010, would be freed "in order
to further facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process".
Pakistani sources said he would probably be sent to Saudi
Arabia or Turkey as part of that process, but Pakistani
government officials would not confirm it.
Afghanistan is trying to inject life into its attempts to
negotiate an end to the Islamist Taliban insurgency as most NATO
combat troops prepare to pull out by the end of 2014, leaving
the country to handle its own security.
Baradar was once a close friend of the reclusive Taliban
leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, who gave him his nom de guerre,
"Baradar" or "brother".
Even before his detention, Baradar was known as a pragmatic
and level-headed operator who had once reached out to Kabul to
seek a peace settlement, according to Afghan officials.
But critics say his years in Pakistani detention may have
eroded his sway over the fast evolving insurgency, and there are
doubts over whether Mullah Omar would agree to talk to his
former protégé in the first place.
After the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan by U.S.-led forces,
Baradar emerged as the main day-to-day commander responsible for
leading the campaign against them, planning offensives and bomb
attacks.
Later, he secretly tried to explore the possibility of peace
with Kabul, holding two meetings with Karzai's late brother in
Kandahar, Afghan officials said. He was eventually captured in a
joint CIA-Pakistani intelligence operation in Karachi.