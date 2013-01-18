版本:
Pakistan to release all Afghan Taliban detainees -minister

ABU DHABI Jan 18 Pakistan plans to release all Afghan Taliban prisoners still in its detention, including the group's former second-in-command, an official said on Friday, the clearest signal yet that it backs reconciliation efforts.

"The remaining detainees, we are coordinating, and they will be released subsequently," Jalil Jilani, Pakistan's foreign secretary, said at a news conference in Abu Dhabi.

Asked if the former Taliban number 2 Mullah Baradar would be among those to be released, he said: "The aim is to release all," without elaborating further.
