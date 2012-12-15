版本:
Four dead as militants attack airport in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Dec 15 At least four people were killed when militants attacked the airport in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Saturday and traded gunfire with soldiers, military and health officials said.

Pakistan's army rushed reinforcements to the scene of the attack, one of the most audacious raids by Pakistani militants since an attack on a military air base in August.

