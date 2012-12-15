Four dead as militants attack airport in northwest Pakistan

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q4 and FY 2016 results
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
PESHAWAR Dec 15 At least four people were killed when militants attacked the airport in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Saturday and traded gunfire with soldiers, military and health officials said.
Pakistan's army rushed reinforcements to the scene of the attack, one of the most audacious raids by Pakistani militants since an attack on a military air base in August.
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces issuance of us$300 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2021
* TCP Capital Corp announces 2016 financial results; board declares first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share