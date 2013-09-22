UPDATE 2-Released Taliban leader awaits fate in Karachi safe house

* Baradar could play key role in Afghan peace process
* Sources say he is in Karachi, reunited with family
* Pakistan PM due to meet Obama in New York this week
By Maria Golovnina and Asim Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a
former Taliban second-in-command released in Pakistan this
weekend, is being kept in a safe house in Karachi as regional
powers debate what role he could play in the Afghan peace
process, sources in Pakistan said on Sunday.
Afghanistan sees Baradar as a respected figure who could use
his influence among the Taliban to help coax moderate commanders
to the negotiating table and convince warring parties to stop
fighting after more than a decade of war.
The whereabouts of Baradar, one of the founders of the
Taliban insurgency, has been the subject of speculation since
Pakistan announced he would be released some time on Saturday.
There has been no official confirmation of his location.
"Mullah Baradar was flown to Karachi from Peshawar early on
Sunday. He is being kept in a safe location in Karachi," one
Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters.
A government source with knowledge of the situation said
separately: "He will not be sent to Afghanistan. He is in a safe
house in Karachi. ... Everything will be decided between
Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States."
It was unclear how long Baradar would stay in Karachi, a
sprawling and violent port city. Sources had earlier said that
he might eventually be sent to Turkey, Saudi Arabia or Dubai to
help kick-start peace talks with Taliban representatives.
The government source said Pakistan decided to announce his
release to coincide with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's visit to
New York, where he is expected to meet U.S. President Barack
Obama on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"The timing of his release was tied to his (Sharif's)
departure so that Pakistan is seen as doing all it can (for the
Afghan peace process)," said the government source.
Afghanistan has called for Baradar's release for years, and
Baradar's captivity in Pakistan has been a source of tension as
anxiety grows ahead of a planned withdrawal of most U.S.-led
troops from Afghanistan at the end of next year.
Baradar, who is in his forties, was once a close friend of
the reclusive, one-eyed Taliban leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar,
who gave him his nom de guerre, "Baradar" or "brother", and he
still enjoys much respect among Taliban fighters.
An appeal to lay down arms coming from a man of his stature
is likely to be treated seriously by commanders in the field,
Afghan officials believe.
But some are sceptical, with critics saying his years in
detention have eroded his sway over the evolving insurgency.
There are also doubts whether real decision-makers such as
Mullah Omar, who is himself in hiding, would agree to talk to
him.
A source in Afghan President Hamid Karzai's administration
said Baradar was kept in "protective custody" by Pakistani
intelligence but did not say where exactly.
Known as a calm and level-headed negotiator, Baradar is
believed to be willing to play the role of a peace ambassador,
having once reached out to Kabul to seek a peace settlement.
A source with the Taliban-linked militancy in Pakistan said
Baradar had now been reunited with his family in Karachi, where
he was arrested in 2010 in a joint U.S.-Pakistani raid.
"Our brother Baradar has been freed and it is our great
victory," the source said.