Facebook stumbles again with 'Safety Check' after Lahore blast

| March 27
March 27 Facebook Inc apologized to users
on the other side of the world from Sunday's suicide bombing in
Pakistan who received computer-addressed notices asking if they
were safe.
Facebook users as far away as New York and Virginia showed
notifications they received on social media site Twitter.
"Unfortunately, many people not affected by the crisis
received a notification asking if they were okay," Facebook said
in a post on its site. "This kind of bug is counter to the
product's intent... We apologize to anyone who mistakenly
received the notification."
Some of the notices went out as text messages to mobile
phones and asked, "Are you affected by the explosion?" without
giving any indication of where, or how close, the recipients
were to danger.
More common notices displayed on computer screens and mobile
devices said the explosion was in Lahore. The blast by a suicide
bomber at a park killed at least 65 people, mostly women and
children.
The flawed notices were the latest stumble in Facebook's
evolving "Safety Check" practice of prompting users to quickly
let their friends know they are okay after being in the vicinity
of a tragedy.
In November, hours after blasts in Nigeria, Facebook
activated Safety Check after criticism that it was being
selective about deploying it. A few days before those blasts,
Facebook had used it after gun and bomb attacks in Paris but not
after suicide bombings in Beirut.
Facebook previously had used the feature after natural
disasters, but not bombings or attacks.
