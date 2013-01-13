Pakistan Shi'ites stop Quetta protest after PM sacks minister

QUETTA Pakistan Jan 14 Shi'ite Muslims protesting over one of Pakistan's deadliest sectarian attacks called off their three-day-old sit-in early on Monday after Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf visited them and agreed to some of their demands.

Ashraf told leaders from the Shi'ite Hazara community that the federal government had sacked the chief minister of Balochistan province, one of the protesters' main demands.