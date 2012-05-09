PROFILE-Pakistan's central bank governor Yaseen Anwar

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Position: Governor State Bank of Pakistan
Incumbent: Yaseen Anwar
Born: March 31, 1951
Term: Appointed for a three-year term in October 2011
Key facts:
- The articulate, soft-spoken former banker previously served as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
- Anwar, a dual national who holds a U.S. citizenship, studied economics and political science at the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania.
- He has about 33 years of banking experience across cities including New York, London and Paris, and his resume includes American banks, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.
- Anwar is the fourth central bank chief in three years since Asif Ali Zardari took over as president, highlighting the politically unstable country's difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified individuals in government service.
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance