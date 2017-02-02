Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan

* Pakistan starved of foreign investment over past decade
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red
tape
* Chinese firms poised for acquisition spree
* Pakistan key to China's global "One Belt, One Road" plan
By Drazen Jorgic
KARACHI, Feb 3 Chinese companies are in talks to
snap up more businesses and land in Pakistan after sealing two
major deals in recent months, a sign of deepening ties after
Beijing vowed to plough $57 billion into a new trade route
across the South Asian nation.
A dozen executives from some of Pakistan's biggest firms
told Reuters that Chinese companies were looking mainly at the
cement, steel, energy and textile sectors, the backbone of
Pakistan's $270 billion economy.
Analysts say the interest shows Chinese firms are using
Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" project - a global trade network
of which Pakistan is a key part - to help expand abroad at a
time when growth has slowed at home.
A Chinese-led consortium recently took a strategic stake in
the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and Shanghai Electric Power
acquired one of Pakistan's biggest energy producers, K-Electric,
for $1.8 billion.
"The Chinese have got deep pockets and they are looking for
major investment in Pakistan," said Muhammad Ali Tabba, chief
executive of two companies in the Yunus Brothers Group
cement-to-chemicals conglomerate.
Tabba said Yunus Brothers, partnering with a Chinese
company, lost out in the battle for K-Electric, but the group is
eyeing up other joint ventures as part of a $2 billion expansion
plan over the coming years.
Mohammad Zubair, Pakistan's privatisation minister until a
few days ago, told Reuters China's steel giant Baosteel Group is
in talks over a 30-year lease for state-run Pakistan Steel
Mills. Baosteel did not respond to a request for comment.
The negotiations come as Pakistani business sentiment turns,
with companies betting that Beijing's splurge on road, rail and
energy infrastructure under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) will boost the economy.
The Chinese charge is in contrast to Western investors, who
have largely avoided Pakistan in recent years despite fewer
militant attacks and economic growth near 5 percent.
It is welcomed by many in Pakistan: foreign direct
investment was $1.9 billion in 2015/2016, far below the
2007/2008 peak of $5.4 billion.
At the stock exchange signing ceremony, Sun Weidong, China's
ambassador to Pakistan, said the deal "embodies the ongoing
financial integration" between Chinese and Pakistani markets.
"This will facilitate more financial support for our
enterprises," Sun said.
RESERVATIONS
CPEC will connect China's Western region with Pakistan's
Arabian Sea port of Gwadar through a network of rail, road and
pipeline projects.
That will be funded by loans from China, and much of the
business will go to Chinese enterprises.
The scale of Chinese corporate interest beyond that is
difficult to gauge, but in Karachi, Pakistan's financial centre,
sharply-dressed Chinese appear to outnumber Westerners in
hotels, restaurants and the city's airport.
Rising skyscrapers testify to a construction boom in the
city, businesses are printing Chinese-language brochures and
salaries demanded by Pakistanis who speak Chinese have shot up.
Miftah Ismail, chairman of Pakistan's Board of Investment,
said Chinese companies were interested in investing in the
telecoms and auto sectors, with FAW Group and Foton Motor Group
planning to enter Pakistan.
FAW said the Pakistan "project is going through internal
approvals", but did not offer more details. Foton declined to
comment.
But not everyone is excited by China's growing role in the
Pakistan economy, including trade unions, who said Chinese
companies' alleged mistreatment of local workers in Africa in
the past had alarmed them.
"We have concern and reservations that the Chinese might use
the same methods in Pakistan," said Nasir Mansoor, deputy
general secretary of National Trade Union Federation, Pakistan,
the national trade union body.
The Chinese government and Chinese companies have dismissed
such accusations in the past.
And doing business may not be easy for newcomers. Security
remains a concern despite a drop in Islamist militant violence,
and in the World Bank's ease of doing business index, Pakistan
ranks 144 out of 190 countries.
NEXT PHASE
The Chinese interest comes as Islamabad and Beijing discuss
the next phase of CPEC: how to build Pakistan's industry with
the help of Chinese state-owned industrial giants.
Pakistani officials are drafting plans for special economic
zones which would offer tax breaks and other benefits to Chinese
businesses.
But even before zones are established, Chinese investors are
scoping out land deals.
"A lot of companies ... don't care about CPEC. They just
want 500 acres of land to set up shop," said Naheed Memon, head
of the Sindh province's Board of Investment.
Faisal Aftab, manager of private investment firm Oxon
Partners, said Oxon was in talks with two state-run Chinese
companies and a wealthy Chinese businessman to purchase and
develop land for high-end residential and commercial properties.
"They are seeking land in prime markets such as Lahore,
Karachi, and Islamabad," Aftab said.
Yunus Brothers' Tabba urged Western investors to overcome
their "phobia" of Pakistan.
"If they came here, they would see the momentum, the buzz of
growth."
