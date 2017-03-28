Pakistan says Facebook vows to tackle concerns over blasphemous content

| KARACHI, Pakistan, March 28
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 28 Facebook has assured
Pakistan that concerns about blasphemous content on the social
media site will be addressed and a company delegation will visit
this week to discuss the issue with the government, the interior
minister said on Tuesday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier this month
ordered that blasphemous content on social media be removed or
blocked and that anyone posting such material be punished, and
the government requested a meeting with Facebook.
Blasphemy is a criminal offence in the strictly Islamic
country and can carry the death penalty.
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, quoting from what
he said was a letter from Facebook's vice president received a
day earlier, told reporters: "I wanted to reiterate that
Facebook takes the concerns raised by the Pakistani government
very seriously. We have also committed our representative to
meet with you and senior officials of your government."
Khan described this message as a "very big improvement" from
Facebook as, he said, the U.S. social media giant generally had
not responded to such complaints in the past.
He said Facebook through Pakistan's ambassador in the United
States has told him that over the past few months it had blocked
62 blasphemous webpages, and 45 in the past several days alone.
"We see it very positively that at the highest level
Facebook has responded and takes this issue seriously."
He said Pakistan's Washington ambassador had spoken to the
FBI and Justice Department to underline Islambad's concerns and
both agencies had been receptive.
There was no immediate comment from Facebook.
Last week, Khan warned he would close social media sites
that fail to prevent online blasphemy, but gave no details.
Facebook data indicate the social media app has about 25-30
million active users in Pakistan even though Internet
penetration remains poor in the South Asian nation. Facebook's
Instagram unit and rival Twitter are also popular.
The ruling PML-N party's tough talk against blasphemy will
appeal to its conservative voter base ahead of elections likely
to take place next year.
At least 65 people, including lawyers, defendants and
judges, have been murdered by Islamist militants over blasphemy
allegations in Pakistan since 1990, according to think-tank
figures and local media.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; editing by Mark Heinrich)