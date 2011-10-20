Pakistan - Market factors to watch - Oct 20

KARACHI Oct 20 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange
reserves data on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee closed at 86.66/71 to the dollar on Wednesday,
little changed from the previous day's close, amid steady import
payments.
* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 2.28
percent, or 271.73 points, lower at 11,640.46. Volume was 112.42
million shares compared with 81.15 million shares traded on
Tuesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $6.14 million on
Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on
their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a
hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe
remains far from a solution to its debt crisis. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 75.49 points, or 0.65
percent, at 11,501.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 15.63 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,209.75. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 54.41 points, or 2.05 percent,
at 2,603.02.
* Brent crude held steady at $108 on Thursday, after
plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on worries a
failure to come up with a plan to prevent the euro zone's debt
crisis from worsening may hurt oil demand growth. Brent crude
LCOc1 rose 15 cents to $108.54 a barrel at 0240 GMT, after
plunging $2.76 to settle at $108.39 on Wednesday. U.S. crude
CLc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 25 cents to $85.86 after
dropping $2.23 to settle at $86.11.
* Gold prices fell 1 percent on Thursday, on course for a
fourth consecutive session of losses, as worries about whether
Europe will achieve a cure for its debt crisis spooked
investors.
* Spot gold fell as much as 1 percent to a two-week
low of $1,624.39 an ounce, before recovering slightly to
$1,629.11. U.S. gold GCcv1 dropped 1 percent to $1,629.90, on
course for its fourth day of decline.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN
* PREVIEW-Pakistan hopes to join India on UN council
* Pakistan's interim c.bank governor gets the job
* NEWSMAKER-Pakistan's new c.bank chief: Tough days ahead
* Videos show militant's reach in northwest Pakistan
* Pakistani stocks fall sharply; rupee, o/n rates flat
(Reporting by Faisal Aziz)