UPDATE 3-Christian girl granted bail in Pakistan Islam defamation case

By Aisha Chowdhry
ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 A Christian girl arrested in
Pakistan for defaming Islam was granted bail on Friday, a judge
said, days after police detained a Muslim cleric on suspicion of
planting evidence to frame her in a case that caused an
international outcry.
Masih, believed to be 14, may be in danger if she is set
free and stays in Pakistan. Her arrest last month angered
religious and secular groups worldwide but protests in Pakistan
attracted only a handful of supporters.
In Muslim Pakistan, the mere allegation of causing offence
to Islam can mean death. Those accused under an anti-blasphemy
law are sometimes lynched by the public even if they are found
innocent by the courts.
The girl would be reunited with her family at a location
that was being kept secret for security reasons, said Robinson
Asghar, an aide to Minister for National Harmony Paul Bhatti.
There were no plans to send Masih abroad, Bhatti told
Reuters.
"I am really satisfied and happy," he said. "I believe
justice has prevailed."
Masih was accused by Muslim neighbours of burning Islamic
religious texts and arrested, but police recently said a cleric
had been taken into custody after witnesses reported he had torn
pages from a Koran and planted them in Masih's bag beside burned
papers.
In Masih's impoverished village on the edge of Islamabad,
some said they were disappointed that she had not been
sentenced.
"This is wrong. She burned the Koran," said resident Ijaz
Sarwar near the local mosque.
Nearby, Saddam Hussein, 18, expressed sympathies for the
cleric accused of framing Masih. "If she is freed, the maulvi
(cleric) should be freed as well," he said.
There were conflicting accounts of how much bail would have
to be paid but Masih's lawyer said it was about the equivalent
of $10,000.
MORE THAN ONE MILLION SIGN PETITION
Activists and human rights groups say vague terminology has
led to the anti-blasphemy law's misuse, and that it dangerously
discriminates against tiny minority groups.
Human Rights Watch welcomed Masih's release and urged
authorities to consider reforming the law.
"This child should not have been behind bars at all. All
charges against her should be dropped," the international rights
group said in a statement.
"Pakistan's criminal justice system should instead
concentrate on holding her accuser accountable for inciting
violence against the child and members of the local Christian
community."
More than a million people globally have signed a petition
started by Masih's father for her release.
But despite the international condemnation, many Pakistanis
support the blasphemy law.
Last year, Punjab province governor Salman Taseer was shot
dead by his bodyguard for suggesting the law be reformed.
Lawyers hailed Taseer's killer as a hero, tossing rose petals at
him after he was arrested.
Taseer had been defending a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, who
was jailed on blasphemy charges. She is still in jail on death
row.
Two months after Taseer's murder, Minister for Minorities
Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian, was killed by the Taliban for
demanding changes to the law.
Critics of Pakistan's leaders say they are too worried about
an extremist backlash to speak out against the law in a nation
where religious conservatism is increasingly prevalent.
Christians, who make up four percent of Pakistan's
population of 180 million, have been especially concerned about
the blasphemy law, saying it offers them no protection.
Convictions hinge on witness testimony and are often linked
to vendettas, they complain.
In 2009, 40 houses and a church were set ablaze by a mob of
1,000 Muslims in the town of Gojra, in Punjab province. At least
seven Christians were burnt to death. The attacks were triggered
by reports of the desecration of the Koran.
Two Christian brothers accused of writing a blasphemous
letter against the Prophet Mohammad were gunned down outside a
court in the eastern city of Faisalabad in July of 2010.