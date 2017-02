KARACHI Oct 26 Pakistan's Hub Power Co Ltd reported on Wednesday a net profit of 1.24 billion Pakistani rupees ($14.28 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with 1.27 billion rupees for the same period last year.

Hubco shares were trading 0.52 percent lower at 36.19 rupees, in a broader market down 0.77 percent at 12:35 p.m. (0735 GMT). ($1 = 86.820 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)