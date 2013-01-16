UPDATE 5-Pakistan protests to India over Kashmir killing

* Pakistan says one soldier killed, India says any shots
'retaliation'
* India tells UN tougher action needed on terrorism
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 Pakistan's army protested to
India on Wednesday over the killing of one of its soldiers in
Kashmir, the fifth fatality this year in heightened hostilities
that have raised concern about violations of the truce between
the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Indian troops shot the soldier at a position called Kundi
during firing from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC)
in the disputed Himalayan territory, the Pakistani army said in
a statement.
Two Pakistani and two Indian soldiers were killed this month
in the worst outbreak of violence in Kashmir since India and
Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire nearly a decade ago. India and
Pakistan have fought three wars since independence in 1947, two
of them over the region that both countries claim.
Following public and media anger at the alleged decapitation
of one Indian soldier, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said
there could be "no business as usual" with Pakistan, and the
army chief said his commanders should retaliate for provocation.
Despite the heated rhetoric, government spokesmen on both
sides have insisted the deaths will not derail talks meant to
improve relations, and experts say an escalation is unlikely.
The Pakistani military said in a subsequent statement that
both sides had spoken over a hotline on Wednesday and Islamabad
lodged a strong protest over a "ceasefire violation", but both
sides agreed on the need to reduce tension.
Pakistan's government is fighting for survival over
corruption charges and its response has been less fiery than
that of India to the frictions on the border.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said on
Wednesday, during a visit to New York, that she was open to
talks with her Indian counterpart in a bid to quell tensions.
"These recent incidents have been extremely unfortunate,"
she told the Council on Foreign Relations. "We would be open to
a discussion, a dialogue at the levels of the foreign minister,
to be able to resolve this ... and to recommit ourselves to
respect for the ceasefire."
The Pakistani army director of military operations had said
he would call his Indian counterpart on Wednesday to complain
about the latest killing. India's army spokesman confirmed the
call took place on a hotline set up to help defuse tension, but
did not give details of the conversation.
India did not confirm the killing, but said if a soldier
died it could have been from Indian gunfire in response to shots
from Pakistan.
"If any Pakistani soldier has been killed, it may have been
in retaliatory firing. Our soldiers do not cross the LoC," army
chief General Bikram Singh told reporters. The latest skirmish
followed a warning by Singh on Tuesday that he expected his
commanders to respond aggressively to "provocation and fire".
Singh spoke during a visit to the family of Lance Naik
Hemraj, a soldier the Indian army says was decapitated by
Pakistani soldiers last week. The reported mutilation triggered
public and media outrage in India and unusually strong language
from the government and army.
SENIOR CITIZENS TURNED BACK
A new visa program that was hailed as a sign of thawing
relations before the latest fighting seemed to be affected by
the tension. Pakistani senior citizens were turned away at a
border post the first day the program was to come into effect.
A senior Indian home ministry official said the visa program
had been "put on hold owing to technical issues".
In a sign of the emotion the attacks have evoked in India,
nine Pakistani hockey players who were signed up to play in a
private league were sent home following protests.
Indian-Pakistani relations had improved after nose-diving in
2008 when gunmen killed 166 people in Mumbai in a three-day
rampage that India blamed on a Pakistani militant group.
India blames the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group for that
attack and says it enjoys official protection in Pakistan.
Pakistan denies supporting the group. Indian officials have
accused the LeT of stirring up the recent trouble on the border,
a claim denied by its founder, Hafez Saeed.
"Resort to the use of terrorism as an instrument of state
policy is short-sighted," India's ambassador to the United
Nations, H.S. Puri, told the U.N. Security Council, which is
currently headed by Pakistan.
"Those who play with the sword shall also perish by it."
Firing and small skirmishes are common along the
internationally recognised 740-km (460-mile) Line of Control
despite the ceasefire that was agreed in 2003.
The Indian army this week released photographs of landmines
it said were laid by Pakistan and discovered in Indian
territory. The army said there had been an increase in the
number of mines found in recent months.