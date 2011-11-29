Antofagasta, Barrick JV invokes arbitration on Pakistan project

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between Chile's Antofagasta and Barrick Gold , said on Tuesday it had applied for international arbitration after Pakistan's Baluchistan province rejected a mining lease application for its Reko Diq project.
"We have to initiate arbitral proceedings in order to protect our rights," Tim Livesey, CEO of Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), said in a statement.
However, he said, TCC was open for talks with the Baluchistan government to work towards an "amicable, negotiated resolution of the dispute". (Reporting by Zeeshan Haider; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.