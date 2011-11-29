Antofagasta, Barrick JV invokes arbitration on Pakistan project

ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between Chile's Antofagasta and Barrick Gold , said on Tuesday it had applied for international arbitration after Pakistan's Baluchistan province rejected a mining lease application for its Reko Diq project.

"We have to initiate arbitral proceedings in order to protect our rights," Tim Livesey, CEO of Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), said in a statement.

However, he said, TCC was open for talks with the Baluchistan government to work towards an "amicable, negotiated resolution of the dispute". (Reporting by Zeeshan Haider; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)