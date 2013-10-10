Pakistan rearrests former president Musharraf over Red Mosque deaths

ISLAMABAD Oct 10 Pakistan rearrested former
President Pervez Musharraf on Thursday following accusations
that he was personally responsible for the deaths of more than
100 people after he ordered commandos to storm the Red Mosque in
2007.
The operation followed a week-long standoff between the
mosque's supporters and security forces.
The rearrest came after he had been granted bail in three
other cases and his lawyer said on Wednesday he was cleared to
leave the country.
A complaint against Musharraf in the Red Mosque case was
registered two weeks ago on the orders of a judge.
Musharraf was forced out of office after trying and failing
to fire the country's chief justice. The former president and
head of the army went into exile in 2008 but returned earlier
this year in an abortive attempt to launch a political career.