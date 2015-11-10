UPDATE 1-Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum says Vitol to buy 15 percent stake

* Vitol to have option to buy further 10 pct within year -Hascol

* Hascol value at $190 mln; 15 pct worth about $28.5 mln

* Vitol in talks to buy stake since mid-October -Hascol (Adds context)

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 10 Global oil trader Vitol SA will acquire 15 percent of Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum Ltd with an option to buy another 10 percent within one year, Hascol said on Tuesday.

"We would like to inform that a term sheet has been signed by Vitol Dubai Limited with the major shareholders of Hascol Petroleum Limited (Hascol) to buy 15 percent of the issued share capital of Hascol," Hascol secretary Zeeshan ul Haq said in a filing, without disclosing a price.

Hascol's market value is about $190 million, putting the 15 percent stake at around $28.5 million.

Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, had been in talks to buy the Hascol stake since mid-October, showed an earlier filing at the Karachi Stock Exchange.

Vitol trades a variety of oil products and last year booked sales of $270 billion, the company's website showed. A spokeswoman in Dubai declined to provide immediate comment on the Hascol stake.

Hascol buys, stores and sells petroleum products including fuel oil, high-speed diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas in Pakistan.

The company was founded in 2001 and listed on the KSE last year. Its stock has nearly tripled in value this year. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christopher Cushing)