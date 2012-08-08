Pakistan PM ordered before court over graft cases against president

ISLAMABAD Aug 8 Pakistan Prime Minister Raja
Pervez Ashraf was ordered on Wednesday to appear before the
Supreme Court over his failure to comply with orders to re-open
corruption cases against the president.
The move, another twist in a long-running standoff between
the government and the judiciary, could lead to further
political instability in Pakistan, just two months after
Ashraf's predecessor, Yusuf Raza Gilani, was found guilty of
contempt over the same issue and disqualified.
"We hereby issue a notice to Prime Minister Raja Pervez
Ashraf ... to show cause why he may not be proceeded against for
committing contempt," the court said in its short order.