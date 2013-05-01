CORRECTED-Earthquake measuring 5.7 strikes northern India - USGS

(Corrects day, location of quake)

SYDNEY May 1 A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck in northern India on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was only 10 km (six miles) deep and struck at 6:57 GMT, 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Bhadarwah in India, said the USGS. Powerful, shallow quakes are capable of causing extensive damage. (Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)