CORRECTED-Earthquake measuring 5.7 strikes northern India - USGS

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects day, location of quake)
SYDNEY May 1 A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck in northern India on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was only 10 km (six miles) deep and struck at 6:57 GMT, 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Bhadarwah in India, said the USGS. Powerful, shallow quakes are capable of causing extensive damage. (Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict