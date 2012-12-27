Pakistan Taliban spokesman outlines conditions for ceasefire

ISLAMABAD Dec 27 The Pakistani Taliban have
outlined conditions for a ceasefire, including the adoption of
Islamic law, a spokesman said Friday.
The Taliban, in a letter printed by the Pakistan daily The
News, also demanded that Pakistan stop its involvement in the
war pitting Afghan insurgents against the Kabul government and
refocus on a war of "revenge" against India. The militants
accused Pakistan's army of acting as "mercenaries" for America.
The conditions, confirmed by spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsan in a
phone call to Reuters, also said Pakistan should rewrite its
laws and constitution according to Islamic law.