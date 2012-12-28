UPDATE 1-Pakistan Taliban chief says group will negotiate, but not disarm

By Saud Mehsud
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Dec 28 The head of
Pakistan's Taliban said his militia is willing to negotiate with
the government but not disarm, a message delivered in a video
given to Reuters on Friday.
The release of the 40-minute video follows three
high-profile Taliban attacks in the northern city of Peshawar
this month: an attack by multiple suicide bombers on the
airport, the killing of a senior politician and eight others in
a bombing and the kidnap of 22 paramilitary forces on Thursday.
The attacks underline the Taliban's ability to strike
high-profile, well-protected targets even as the amount of
territory it controls has shrunk and its leaders are picked off
by U.S. drones.
"We believe in dialogue but it should not be frivolous,"
Hakimullah Mehsud said. "Asking us to lay down arms is a joke."
In the video, Mehsud sits cradling a rifle next to his
deputy, Wali ur-Rehman. Military officials say there has been a
split between the two men but Mehsud said that was propaganda.
"Wali ur-Rehman is sitting with me here and we will be
together until death," said Mehsud, pointing at his companion.
Pakistani officials did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment.
The Taliban said in a letter released Thursday that they
wanted Pakistan to rewite its laws and constitution to conform
with Islamic law, break its alliance with the United States and
stop interfering in the war in Afghanistan and focus on India
instead.
Mehsud referred to the killing of the senior politician in
his speech and said the political party, the largely Pashtun
Awami National Party, would continue to be a target along with
other politicians.
"We are against the democratic system because it is
un-Islamic," Mehsud said. "Our war isn't against any party. It
is against the non-Islamic system and anyone who supports it."
Pakistan is due to hold elections next spring. The current
government, which came to power five years ago, struck an uneasy
deal with the Taliban in 2009 that allowed the militia to
control Swat valley, less than 100 km (60 miles) from the
capital, Islamabad.
A few months later, the military launched an operation that
pushed the militants back. The U.S. military also intensified
its use of drone strikes.
Now the Taliban control far less territory and the frequency
and deadliness of their bombings has declined dramatically.
The Taliban's key stronghold is in North Waziristan, one of
the tribal areas along the Afghan border and the site of most of
the hundreds of drone strikes by the United States.
Mehsud said in his interview that although he was open to
dialogue, the Pakistani government was to blame for the violence
because it broke previous, unspecified deals.
"In the past, it is the Pakistani government that broke
peace agreements," he said. "A slave of the U.S. can't make
independent agreements; it breaks agreements according to U.S.
dictat."
Mehsud said that the Pakistan Taliban would follow the lead
of the Afghan Taliban when it came to forming policy after most
NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan in 2014.
"We are Afghan Taliban and Afghan Taliban are us," he said.
"We are with them and al Qaida. We are even willing to get our
heads cut off for al Qaida."