版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 14:19 BJT

Suicide bombing kills 10 at Pakistan market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan Oct 13 A suicide bombing at a market in northwest Pakistan killed at least 10 people on Saturday, local security officials said.

The target of the attack in the town of Darra Adam Khel appeared to be members of a pro-government militia created to fight Taliban militants, the officials said, adding that the death toll may rise because scores of people were wounded.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐