UPDATE 6-Two U.S. consulate employees wounded in Pakistan bomb attack

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 3 Two Americans working
for the U.S. consulate were wounded on Monday in a bomb attack
on their vehicle in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, the American
embassy said.
The blast also wounded two Pakistani employees of the
consulate, the embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.
Earlier, regional Information Minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain
told reporters at least four people, including two Americans,
were killed in an attack by a suicide bomber in a vehicle.
"We can confirm that a vehicle belonging to the U.S.
consulate in Peshawar was hit in an apparent terrorist attack,"
the U.S. embassy said in its statement.
"Two U.S. personnel and two Pakistani staff of the Consulate
were injured and are receiving medical treatment."
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blast, which left a crater in a busy street. Firemen could be
seen putting out a vehicle that was mangled and blackened from
the explosion.
Television stations repeatedly broadcast an image of a U.S.
passport at the scene, its corners scorched by fire.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned the
attack.
"Once again we deplore the cowardly act of suicide bombing
and terrorism that has affected so many people around the world
and which we all must stand against," she told reporters on a
visit to Indonesia.
Pakistan's Taliban, who are close to al Qaeda, are blamed
for many of the suicide bombings across Pakistan, a strategic
U.S. ally.
Those attacks had eased in recent months but it was not
clear if the lull was due to pressure from military offensives
or a shift in tactics.
Peshawar is an old trading city on the main route into
nearby Afghanistan. It has been plagued by militant attacks for
years.