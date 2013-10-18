U.S. FDA panel backs Paladin Labs' parasitic disease drug

Oct 18 Paladin Labs Inc's experimental drug to treat a rare parasitic disease is safe and effective enough to be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The drug, Impavido, is designed to treat three forms of leishmaniasis, a disease caused by a group of parasites known as Leishmania, which are spread by the bite of a female sand-fly.

The FDA is not bound to follow its advisory panel's advice but typically does so.