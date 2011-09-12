UPDATE 1-Paladin draws from financing facility for mine expansion

(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Uranium producer Paladin Energy
said it has drawn $127 million from a financing
facility, to reimburse costs from the expansion at its Langer
Heinrich project in Namibia.
Paladin, which has access to $141 million from the facility,
said the funds will be used to reimburse Paladin's existing cash
reserves, which the company has been using for the expansion of
stage 3 of the project.
The undrawn $7.8 million will be used for remaining
construction expenditures, the company said in a statement.
Last month, the Perth, Australia-based miner said it signed
a financing agreement with a syndicate of banks and added that
it plans to fund initial development at the project through
existing cash reserves.
Shares of the world's No. 2 uranium producer Cameco Corp
were down about 2 percent at C$20.75, while
Vancouver-based Uranium One shares were trading down 4
percent at C$2.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Paladin's Toronto-listed shares were trading down about 8
percent at C$1.71 -- a three-year low -- on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)