UPDATE 1-Paladin Energy secures financing for Namibia project expansion

* Signs financing agreement with syndicate of banks for $141
mln
* Says Langer Heinrich Stage 3 to reach potential capacity
in Q1 2012
Aug 26 Uranium producer Paladin Energy
said it received full financing of $141 million for the
expansion of its Namibia project.
Paladin said it signed a financing agreement with a
syndicate of banks and added that it plans to fund initial
development at the Langer Heinrich Stage 3 through existing cash
reserves.
The company said the project is on track to reach potential
capacity in the first quarter of 2012.
On Monday, the Perth, Australia-based miner said the
expansion will increase production to 5.2 million pounds of
uranium from 3.7 million pounds, and forecast total fiscal 2012
output of 7.4 million pounds.
Paladin's Toronto-listed shares were trading at C$2.09 on
Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)