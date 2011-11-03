UPDATE 1-Paladin Labs Q3 profit rises on acquisition

Nov 3 Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin Labs Inc's third-quarter profit rose 19 percent, driven by its acquisition of Tempra.

The net income was C$9.5 million ($9.4 million), or 46 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8 million, or 41 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to C$36.7 million.

The company had acquired Tempra from Bristol Myers Squibb in February without disclosing financial details.

Paladin Labs, which bowed out of bidding for Afexa -- maker of Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine Cold-FX -- said it recorded a gain of over C$5 million by tendering Afexa shares that it had already bought to Valeant Pharmaceuticals . ($1 = 1.013 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)