UPDATE 1-Paladin Energy to sell uranium to new US customers

(Follows alerts)

Aug 22 Metals miner Paladin Energy Ltd signed agreements with three new customers in the United States to sell uranium output from its Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia.

Sales commitments from the deals total over 2.8 million pounds of U308, helping Paladin strengthen its presence in the U.S. nuclear market.

The company expects to begin deliveries from 2012, extending through 2016, it said in a statement.

The Langer Heinrich Stage 3 expansion project is almost complete and is set to increase annual production to 5.2 million pounds from 3.7 million pounds of U308, the company said.

The Perth, Western Australia-based company's shares closed at C$1.98 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)