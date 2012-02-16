UPDATE 1-Paladin Labs posts higher 4th-qtr profit

Feb 16 Canadian specialty pharmaceuticals
company Paladin Labs Inc posted a higher fourth-quarter
profit helped by increased sales of certain key drugs.
The Montreal-based company expects full-year revenue of at
least C$140 million.
For the October-December quarter, net income was C$15.8
million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, up from C$13.9 million,
or 71 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to C$37.1 million.
Total sales of drugs Tridural, Trelstar, Testim, Metadol,
and Plan B increased 10 percent for the quarter, the company
said in a statement.
Shares of Paladin closed at C$45.15 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.