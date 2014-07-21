版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 15:31 BJT

BRIEF-Palamon Capital Partners to sell Retail Decisions to ACI Worldwide

July 21 Palamon Capital Partners

* Agrees to sell retail decisions for $205 million

* The sale will result in total sterling investment returns for Palamon of 2.5 times invested capital Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐