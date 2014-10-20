MOVES-Ali Rahmatollahi joins Palamon Capital from Morgan Stanley

Oct 20 Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.

Rahmatollahi joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent nearly eight years in the bank's investment banking division, most recently as an executive director, Palamon said in a statement.

Beck, who is chairman of Norway-based Eneas Energy, has served as chief executive of several companies including Banqsoft ASA, Sakhalin Petroleum and Small Shops Gruppen. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)