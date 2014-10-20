MOVES-Ali Rahmatollahi joins Palamon Capital from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.15
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
Oct 20 Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.
Rahmatollahi joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent nearly eight years in the bank's investment banking division, most recently as an executive director, Palamon said in a statement.
Beck, who is chairman of Norway-based Eneas Energy, has served as chief executive of several companies including Banqsoft ASA, Sakhalin Petroleum and Small Shops Gruppen. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.
* Rand Capital Corp - net asset value per share was $5.10 at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: