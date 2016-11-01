Palatin female sexual desire drug succeeds in late stage trials

Nov 1 A drug meant to boost the libido of
pre-menopausal women distressed by lack of sexual desire met the
main goals of a pair of late stage clinical trials, according to
initial results released on Tuesday by its developer, Palatin
Technologies Inc.
Palatin said the experimental drug, bremelanotide,
demonstrated statistically significant improvement versus
placebo on scales measuring levels of desire and distress in
24-week studies of more than 1,200 women diagnosed with
hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
"The distress component of HSDD reflects the profound
negative impact that this condition can have on women's'
self-image, relationships and quality of life well outside the
bedroom," Sheryl Kingsberg, one of the study's investigators,
said in a statement.
"In the Phase 3 trials we saw significant reduction in
distress with use of bremelanotide," added Kingsberg, a
professor of reproductive biology at Case Western Reserve
University School of Medicine in Ohio.
The drug was well tolerated with no new safety issues
identified, Palatin said. The most frequent side effect was
nausea, which was generally mild.
While drugs attempting to address this disorder are often
referred to as "female Viagra," Palatin's is more like Viagra in
that it is designed to be taken as needed in anticipation of
sexual activity, rather than every day. However, it is not a
pill but administered subcutaneously via autoinjector.
The drug is a synthetic peptide analog that mimics a
naturally occurring hormone.
Palatin expects to file with regulators seeking U.S.
approval for bremelanotide in the second half of 2017.
If approved, it would compete with the controversial Addyi,
which was approved in August under intense pressure from patient
advocacy groups and is sold by Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International.
Addyi, which has sold poorly, carries a boxed warning saying
it can cause fainting and extremely low blood pressure and that
it should not be used with alcohol.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)